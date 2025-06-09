Man with links to Northampton WANTED after failing to appear in court to face driving while disqualified charge

Claudiu Matei.

A man with links to Northampton is wanted by police after failing to appear in court to face a driving while disqualified charge.

Claudiu Matei, who has links to Northampton and Birmingham, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on December 5, after he was charged with driving while disqualified on November 20, last year.

Anyone who has seen the 26-year-old – who is also known as Claudiu-Olimpiu Matei, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 24000723231.