Man with links to Kettering wanted over drugs allegation

Anyone who knows where he is should call 101

By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:54am

A man with links to Kettering is wanted by police as part of an investigation into a drugs allegation.

Officers have launched an appeal to track down Taryll Tordimah, who is aged 25.

They want to speak to him in connection with drugs offences which are alleged to have occurred in December of last year.

Tordimah has links to Kettering and Leicester.

Anyone who sees Tordimah, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.