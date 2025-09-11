Man who stalked woman and drove at speeds of 120mph on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough jailed

A man has been jailed after he stalked a woman and drove at speeds of 120mph on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough, while under the influence of alcohol.

Aaron Tyler Adamson appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 15 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to eight offences, including stalking and drink driving.

The first offence relates to when the 32-year-old was driving a silver Audi on the A45, near the Queen Eleanor interchange, on August 10, 2024. His dangerous driving, including undertaking, driving up to 120mph and forcing vehicles out of his way, drew the attention of police officers in an unmarked police vehicle.

When police officers attempted to stop him using blue lights and sirens, Adamson sped off, continuing along the A45 until he got to the Wilby Way roundabout, driving onto Wilby Way and crossing double white lines in order to overtake vehicles.

In Park Farm Industrial Estate, Wellingborough he travelled at up to 90mph in the 30mph zones and went the wrong way around the Moonshine Gap roundabout in order to evade police.

The pursuit finally came to an end on the A45 westbound when Adamson crashed his car into a member of the public’s.

He was breathalysed at the roadside and was found to be driving drunk.

Further offences include an incident on April 20 this year, when Adamson deliberately damaged a Vauxhall car in Blakesley Close, Northampton. And on May 13 this year, he breached a restraining order by turning up at his ex-partner’s address. He had also been bombarding her with messages via WhatsApp and when she blocked the numbers he was using, he proceeded to make several 1p bank transfers to her with various references including “ring me please”, according to police.

Upon his arrest, he was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

In total, Adamson was charged with eight offences: dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without a licence, criminal damage, possession of Class B drugs, stalking and two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Stephen Lane, from the Force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Aaron Adamson’s crimes have finally caught up with him and I am pleased to see him handed this lengthy custodial sentence.

“I’d like to thank the woman involved in this case for her support and bravery and I hope she is now able to move forward with a life free of fear and worry.

“We will continue working hard to put more people like Adamson where they belong - behind bars.”

Adamson was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.