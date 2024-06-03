Man who shoplifted from Northampton B&M and stole e-scooter while on suspended sentence jailed
Nathan Vickers, aged 25, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 22 for sentencing, after previously pleading guilty.
On March 2, Vickers stole cleaning products from a B&M store, before stealing an e-scooter from Oasis House on March 12 and attempting to steal goods from Iceland on March 19, breaching court bail conditions.
Sergeant Sharan Wildman from Northamptonshire Police said: “Sadly Vickers is a persistent shoplifter and I very much hope that while serving his sentence he takes advantage of the help he is offered in order to live a life away from crime once he’s released.”
Vickers was sentenced to 10 weeks for the theft of the e-scooter, with concurrent four-week sentences for each of the shop theft incidents.
A suspended sentence previously imposed on Vickers was activated for 15 weeks, which totals 25 weeks in prison.