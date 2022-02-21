Northampton man who slashed mother's partner with a knife and spat at bystander handed suspended sentence

A man from Northampton has been handed a suspended sentence of nearly two years after slashing his mother's partner with a knife and spitting at another bystander.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced for committing grievous bodily harm with intent, among other charges, after an argument with his mother's then-partner spiralled into violence.

The offender, who has numerous past convictions including two counts of battery in which he also spat at his victims, was reportedly 'not well' mentally at the time of the attack, leading him to escalate an argument with his mother's partner to near-deadly levels, Northampton Crown Court heard on Monday (February 21).

Northampton Crown Court.

Lynsey Knot, prosecuting, said: "During the argument, the victim was pushed. After which he returned to the house where he was followed by the defendant. The victim's plan was to put distance between himself and the defendant to calm the situation down.

"The defendant then followed him into the garden. He saw that the defendant had picked up a steak knife from the kitchen, so he closed the garden gate and held it shut behind him.

"Then the defendant climbed over the fence and swiped at him with the knife, causing a laceration to his scalp and elbow, cutting through the elbow and muscle tissue.

"After the knife was used, the victim ran away where he was then helped by other members of the public.

"The injury to the elbow was repaired later at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), while 15 stitches were given to treat the injury to his scalp."

But the man's episode continued on into the streets, where the man accosted multiple members of the public who happened upon him.

Lynsey Knot continued: "The defendant then walked out into the street where he was seen by a couple. He was repeating himself and shouting that his mother was dead. He was described as having a 'mad look in his face' so for that reason a witness fled from the defendant.

"Two more people saw the defendant appearing to be agitated and upset. The defendant then approached them, saying that his mother had been stabbed. They then asked why the police had not been called. The defendant then lunged at the male, spitting at him.

"Police later confirmed that... [his mother being stabbed] …was not true and that she was physically unharmed."

Police had already been called, first by bystanders and then, almost at the same time, by the defendant himself, who tried to report the man he spat at for assaulting him.

Upon his arrest, police found the steak knife still in his possession.

In sentencing, Judge Mayo, presiding, acknowledged that the defendant was 'not well' at the time of the offence and that, since being subject to a curfew, the offender's state had improved enough to avoid a prison sentence.

His Honour said: "There is no doubt that at the time that these offences were committed, you were in a high level of distress and you were not well. For that reason I can treat you as a defendant which is in a different category from someone who is well and rational.

"You were released from custody last year on my suggestion and since then have notably improved.

"You have committed no further offences, so something must be going right, whether you like it or not."