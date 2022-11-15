Man wanted over Wollaston mail thefts
A man is wanted by police after mail was stolen from two homes in Wollaston.
Today (November 15) officers released an image of the man after incidents in The Maltings and Duck End at the beginning of September.
During the incidents mail was stolen and credit cards were subsequently applied for in the names of the homeowners.
A police spokesman urged the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.