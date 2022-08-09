Man wanted over Rushden theft and fraud

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of stolen bank cards in Rushden.
Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation and today (August 9) released the image after the incident, which took place between 10.30am and 11.30am on July 11.
A wallet was stolen from a van and shortly afterwards bank cards inside it were used at two shops in Rushden.
Most Popular
-
1
WATCH: Fire takes hold of field in Northampton as temperatures increase
-
2
Red Arrows are flying over Rushden and Northampton this week - here's where and when you can see them
-
3
'Despicable' Northamptonshire fraudster claimed she had cancer
-
4
The street where I grew up: Rugby star Ben Cohen shares memories of his childhood in Northampton
-
5
Investigators believe playing with fire may have started latest Northampton grassland blaze
Police said a man was seen getting into a red Honda Civic.
A spokesman for the force said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch. It is believed he may have links to Bedfordshire.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”