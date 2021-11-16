Man wanted over Rushden serious assault allegation

Aaron Fowler.

A 28-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault allegation in Rushden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Northamptonshire are appealing for the public's help to find Aaron Fowler and have released a picture of him.

They want to speak to him over an alleged serious assault which took place in Short Stocks on Friday, November 5.