Man wanted over Kettering vehicle theft
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST
Police have launched an appeal to track down a wanted man who has linked to the Kettering area.
Jordan Deetlefs, 31, is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle which took place in Kettering on January 5.
Officers have now urged anyone who knows where he is to contact them.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Deetlefs, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”