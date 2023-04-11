31-year-old Jordan Deetlefs, who has links to the Kettering area.

Police have launched an appeal to track down a wanted man who has linked to the Kettering area.

Jordan Deetlefs, 31, is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle which took place in Kettering on January 5.

Officers have now urged anyone who knows where he is to contact them.