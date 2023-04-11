News you can trust since 1931
Man wanted over Kettering vehicle theft

Call 101 if you know where he is

By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST
31-year-old Jordan Deetlefs, who has links to the Kettering area.31-year-old Jordan Deetlefs, who has links to the Kettering area.
Police have launched an appeal to track down a wanted man who has linked to the Kettering area.

Jordan Deetlefs, 31, is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle which took place in Kettering on January 5.

Officers have now urged anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Deetlefs, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”