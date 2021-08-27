Man wanted over Desborough stabbing

Patrick Gavin.

A man is wanted by detectives investigating a stabbing in Desborough from nine months ago.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his arm after being assaulted in the town on November 6 last year.

Police have appealed for the public's help to find Patrick Gavin, 31, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "His current whereabouts are unknown, but Gavin’s last known address was in the Market Harborough area.