Man wanted over Desborough stabbing
Call police if you see him
A man is wanted by detectives investigating a stabbing in Desborough from nine months ago.
The victim suffered a stab wound to his arm after being assaulted in the town on November 6 last year.
Police have appealed for the public's help to find Patrick Gavin, 31, who is wanted in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: "His current whereabouts are unknown, but Gavin’s last known address was in the Market Harborough area.
"Anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."