Man wanted over attack on Corby bus driver

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted after a Corby bus driver was assaulted.

The incident happened in Steel Road on Wednesday, March 27, at about 3.50pm. Police have released the image today (June 12).

Do you know this man?

A bus driver on the X4 Stagecoach from Peterborough to Corby was assaulted. The bus was stationary at the time of the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to locate the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

“The man or anyone who knows him should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”