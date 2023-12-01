Man wanted over alleged serious Wellingborough assault that took place 11 years ago

Call 101 if you know where he is

Ali Okur is wanted

Police investigating an alleged serious assault which took place more than a decade ago have released an image of a wanted man.

Today (December 1, 2023) officers appealed for help to track down 49-year-old Ali Okur, who has links to the Wellingborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is wanted in connection with an allegation of serious assault against a woman after an incident in Wellingborough in August 2012.

A police spokesman urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.