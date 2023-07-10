Man wanted on recall to prison resists arrest and attempts to outrun police dog in Northampton

A man wanted on recall to prison resisted arrest and attempted to run off in Northampton town centre.

Liam Toby Moriarty, aged 28, of no fixed address was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He was stopped by a police officer in Guildhall Road on July 4 at around 3pm after the officer recognised him.

PD Pyper chased the man after he resisted arrest in Northampton town centre. Photo: Twitter/Northants Police Dogs Section.

Police say he resisted arrest and ran off before being tracked nearby by PD Pyper. He was arrested and charged with of obstruct/resist a constable in the execution of duty.