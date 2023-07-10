News you can trust since 1931
Man wanted on recall to prison resists arrest and attempts to outrun police dog in Northampton

The 28-year-old is now back in prison
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST

A man wanted on recall to prison resisted arrest and attempted to run off in Northampton town centre.

Liam Toby Moriarty, aged 28, of no fixed address was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He was stopped by a police officer in Guildhall Road on July 4 at around 3pm after the officer recognised him.

PD Pyper chased the man after he resisted arrest in Northampton town centre. Photo: Twitter/Northants Police Dogs Section.PD Pyper chased the man after he resisted arrest in Northampton town centre. Photo: Twitter/Northants Police Dogs Section.
Police say he resisted arrest and ran off before being tracked nearby by PD Pyper. He was arrested and charged with of obstruct/resist a constable in the execution of duty.

Moriarty is now back in prison and will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court at a date to be fixed.