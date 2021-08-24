Man wanted in connection with criminal damage to a Northampton business
A window of a Northampton business was 'kicked' a few months ago
Police officers want to speak to a man in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Northampton town centre.
The criminal damage happened at 10.40pm on May 23 in Abington Street when a man kicked the window of a business in the area, causing some damage.
Northamptonshire Police has today (August 24) released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the damaged window.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who recognises the man in the image is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000286140."