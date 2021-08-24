Man wanted in connection with criminal damage to a Northampton business

Police officers want to speak to a man in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Northampton town centre.

The criminal damage happened at 10.40pm on May 23 in Abington Street when a man kicked the window of a business in the area, causing some damage.

Northamptonshire Police has today (August 24) released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the damaged window.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with criminal damage to a Northampton business.