Man wanted in connection with criminal damage to a Northampton business

A window of a Northampton business was 'kicked' a few months ago

By Megan Hillery
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:43 pm

Police officers want to speak to a man in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Northampton town centre.

The criminal damage happened at 10.40pm on May 23 in Abington Street when a man kicked the window of a business in the area, causing some damage.

Northamptonshire Police has today (August 24) released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the damaged window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police want to speak with this man in connection with criminal damage to a Northampton business.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who recognises the man in the image is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000286140."