Man wanted for previous motoring offences sentenced for driving without a licence or insurance in Northampton
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty to four driving offences
A man, wanted for failing to appear in court for motoring offences, was arrested earlier this week for driving without a licence or insurance.
Krzysztof Dariusz Ebert, 43, of Mallard Close, Northampton, was stopped on the A43 in Moulton at 12.42pm on Tuesday (May 25) and he was subsequently charged for driving without insurance or a licence.
Ebert was also wanted for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court in January for previous motoring offences committed in St Michael's Road on October 23, 2020.
Ebert appeared before Magistrates' the day after his arrest on Wednesday, May 26 where he pleaded guilty to all four driving offences.
For driving while disqualified on October 23, 2020, he was further disqualified for six months and given a community order under which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Ebert had previously been disqualified in June 2020 with the ban in place until December 31, 2020
For driving without insurance on October 23, 2020, he was fined £552 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge with a collection order made.
For driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance on May 25, no separate penalty was imposed.