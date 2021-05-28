Man wanted for previous motoring offences sentenced for driving without a licence or insurance in Northampton

A man, wanted for failing to appear in court for motoring offences, was arrested earlier this week for driving without a licence or insurance.

Krzysztof Dariusz Ebert, 43, of Mallard Close, Northampton, was stopped on the A43 in Moulton at 12.42pm on Tuesday (May 25) and he was subsequently charged for driving without insurance or a licence.

Ebert was also wanted for failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court in January for previous motoring offences committed in St Michael's Road on October 23, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebert was stopped on the A43 in Moulton.

Ebert appeared before Magistrates' the day after his arrest on Wednesday, May 26 where he pleaded guilty to all four driving offences.

For driving while disqualified on October 23, 2020, he was further disqualified for six months and given a community order under which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Ebert had previously been disqualified in June 2020 with the ban in place until December 31, 2020

For driving without insurance on October 23, 2020, he was fined £552 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge with a collection order made.