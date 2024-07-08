Man wanted by police after woman sexually assaulted on bus in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police who are investigating a sexual assault on a bus.

Officers believe the man may have information about the incident in Northampton Road, Wellingborough.

In an appeal launched today (July 8), police said the sex assault took place between 2.55pm and 3.05pm on March 6 when a woman was touched inappropriately on the X4 bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.