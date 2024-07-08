Man wanted by police after woman sexually assaulted on bus in Wellingborough
Officers believe the man may have information about the incident in Northampton Road, Wellingborough.
In an appeal launched today (July 8), police said the sex assault took place between 2.55pm and 3.05pm on March 6 when a woman was touched inappropriately on the X4 bus.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000136095 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”