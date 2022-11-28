Man wanted after Wellingborough victim racially abused, spat at and threatened with sledgehammer
Police want to speak to this man
By Sam Wildman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 1:14pm
Police investigating a racist attack in Wellingborough last month have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The incident took place at about 9.30am on October 17 in Knox Road when a man was racially abused by another man.
He was then spat at and threatened with a sledgehammer.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call police on 101.