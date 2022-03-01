Man wanted after Wellingborough Cashino worker assaulted

She was left with concussion and rib pain

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:34 pm

A man is wanted by police over an attack on a member of staff at Wellingborough's Merkur Cashino.

Today (March 1) police released a CCTV image of the man, who is seen carrying a blue plastic bag, after the woman was assaulted at the Market Street venue in November last year.

The staff member had asked a customer to leave and was pushed, causing her to bang her head and ribs on a gambling machine.

Police want to speak to this man.

As a result the woman sustained pain to her ribs and reddening to the chest, as well as concussion.

A police spokesman said: "The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and him, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."