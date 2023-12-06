Man wanted after Kettering harassment victim receives anonymous letters and emails over two years
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted after a harassment victim received anonymous letters and emails over the past two years.
Police are investigating the ongoing Kettering report and have released an image of the man who they want to identify.
They believe he may have information relevant to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
A police spokesman said: “If you are the man pictured, or know who he is, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 23000521913 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”