News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man wanted after girl approached in 'suspicious circumstances' in Northampton

Call 101 if you recognise him

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:56 am
Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

Police investigating a ‘suspicious’ incident which saw a girl approached in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a man they want to track down.

The incident took place on Friday (August 26) between 6.50pm and 7.30pm in Derby Road. The girl was approached by a man she didn’t know in suspicious circumstances, police said.

In a brief appeal a police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”