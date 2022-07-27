A man attempted to break into a popular Northampton venue ‘using a screwdriver’.

The incident happened at The Picturedrome in Kettering Road just after 2.20am on Monday (July 25).

In CCTV footage - supplied by the owners to Chronicle & Echo - the man appears to try and break into a door on the property with a ‘screwdriver’. After around three minutes, he appears to give up and leave the premises.

Owners caught the offender on CCTV. Photo supplied by The Picturedrome.

The owners have since put out a call on social media asking if anyone recognises “this charming chap” as there is damage they would “like him to pay for”.

They also warned other businesses to “keep your eyes peeled for these chancers and stay safe”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Picturedrome in Kettering Road, Northampton, which occurred at about 2.20am on Monday, July 25.

“The offender is believed to have used a screwdriver to attempt to force open the back door, however entry was not gained. This person was wearing a light coloured hooded top – with the hood up – a black baseball cap, black trainers and tracksuit.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of July 25, or who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously on CCTV or dash-cam footage.”