Man to go on trial charged with Wellingborough park bench sex assault
He's appeared before a crown court judge
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:48 pm
A man is due to go on trial next after being charged over a sex assault which took place on a Wellingborough park bench.
A woman was attacked on a bench in Eastfield Park, Wellingborough, on Friday, October 15.
Georgian-Ionel Ciobotaru, 26, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on December 1, having been charged with sexual assault by penetration.
Ciobotaru, of Thrush Lane in Wellingborough, is due to go on trial at the same court from February 28 next year.