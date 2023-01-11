Man throws beer bottle at woman in Northampton nightclub leaving her with ‘nasty’ gash

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after throwing his beer bottle at a woman in a Northampton nightclub and leaving her with a “nasty” gash.

Rahul Ramos, aged 22, of Biscay Close in Irchester, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, January 11 after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a person.

The court heard that - on April 18, 2022 - Ramos and the female victim encountered each other in the NBs nightclub in Bridge Street, Northampton in the early hours of the morning.

The assault took place in a nightclub in Bridge Street, Northampton.

Both parties had been drinking and had a negative history between them. After a brief confrontation, Ramos threw his drink over the woman and she threw her drink over Ramos in response, the court heard.

Luc Chignell, prosecuting, said Ramos then escalated the situation further by throwing his beer bottle at the woman. The victim sustained what the prosecution barrister described as a “very nasty deep laceration” on her face and she received stitches that day under local anaesthetic.

In a statement, the victim described being “constantly on edge” and too frightened to go out into the local area. She claimed she had a panic attack when she thought he showed up at her place of work and the attack left her with a scar on her face, which she feels she has to cover up with make-up whenever she leaves the house.

Mr Chignell said: “She did not leave the house in the week after this incident and she had to be looked after by her boyfriend. This has had an effect on her self image and it has affected her social life, caused her to be paranoid at work and it has had a knock-on effect on her studies.”

Zayd Ahmed, in mitigation, described the assault as a “drunken mistake” that was “spontaneous” and committed in a “moment of madness.”

Mr Ahmed said: “He feels extremely remorseful for the injuries the victim suffered as a result. It has followed him since. He has struggled to sleep and, with a relative being a victim of abuse, it is something he never envisioned that he would be responsible for.”

The defence barrister said that Ramos lives with ADHD and “acts out in anger” as a result. Ramos said he no longer goes to nightclubs, he has reduced his intake of alcohol and he is looking for alternative means to medicate his ADHD.

The court heard that the probation service finds him at low risk of committing further offences.

Ramos was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was additionally handed a 12 month community order and a restraining order was imposed between him and the victim for three years.

The defendant must also pay £100 in compensation to the victim, undertake 15 rehabilitation requirement activity days, a six month mental health treatment programme and 50 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Recorder William Webb, in his sentencing remarks, said: “The victim has been harmed physically and psychologically by the actions you took.