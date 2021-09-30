Man THROTTLED by biker in road rage attack in rural Northamptonshire village

The site of the incident in Newland Road, Walgrave

A young driver who stopped to let a motorbike past him was throttled and repeatedly spat at in an unprovoked road rage attack.

The man was leaving Walgrave, a small village between Kettering and Northampton, at about 4.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 29) when he moved over to the left-hand verge to let a motorbike past on the narrow road after it failed to navigate a blind bend.

As he stopped, he saw the motorcyclist and his female passenger get off the bike and run towards him.

The man then launched a vicious attack, throttling the driver, pinning him between his car door and the car and spitting at him. When his passenger tried to intervene, he punched her in the face.

The victim is now recovering from his injuries at home.

Although police were called and given the name of the suspect, the man's mother told our reporters that she had been disappointed that there would be a delay in any action because officers had to prioritise other types of crime.

She said: "The police class this incident as low risk and have failed to understand or learn from past events that have ended in loss of life."

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “At 4.45pm on September 29, we received reports of an incident that happened in Newland Road, Walgrave, between 4pm and 4.30pm, in which a motorcyclist assaulted the driver of a car.

“We are investigating this as an assault and would encourage anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us quoting incident number 21000566561.