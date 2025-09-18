Man threw can of drink at bus passenger in Northampton before spitting and shouting abuse at him

A man threw a can of drink at a bus passenger in Northampton before spitting at him and shouting abuse at him.

The incident happened on the X47 bus route between Skinners Hill and Earls Barton between 6.20pm and 6.40pm on Friday, September 12.

Police say a man threw a can of drink at another man before spitting and shouting verbal abuse.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, of a slim build, about 5ft 9in, aged in his early 30s, with a scruffy beard, short dark hair, and wearing a tracksuit.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000544327.