Witnesses are being sought after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed in Dalkeith Place, Kettering.

Between 2pm and 2.10pm on Monday, January 30, a man in his 50s was approached by two males as he left a property, who threatened him with a knife before forcing him back into the address.

A police spokesman said: “Once inside they stole cash, aftershave and a packet of boxer shorts before leaving the area via British Lane.”

Police are appealing for witnesses

The first suspect was mixed race, 5ft 11in and of a stocky build. He was wearing a black puffa coat, black trousers, black hat and a black snood pulled up over his face.

The second offender was 5ft 8in and wearing a light-coloured jacket and a black face covering.

This is a busy area of Kettering and officers investigating the robbery would like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and are asking motorists to check their dash-cam to see if they have inadvertently captured two people matching the descriptions.