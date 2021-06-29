Man threatened to burn down Wellingborough pub after bouncers told him to leave

The Gloucester, Wellingborough.

A Wellingborough man has been sentenced to a community order after he threatened to burn down a town pub.

Sean Hamblin was at The Gloucester in Church Street at about 10.30pm on May 21 when door staff asked him to leave the venue.

But the 31-year-old then threatened to burn it down using petrol and was later arrested.

Hamblin, of Pytchley Rise, was charged with threatening to destroy or damage property and pleaded guilty to the offence before magistrates in Northampton.

Last week he was sentenced to a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an alcohol treatment requirement.