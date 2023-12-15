Man threatened staff with needle before attempting to steal items from Asda in Northampton

Police want to speak to this man.

A man threatened staff with a needle before attempting to steal items from Asda in Northampton.

The incident happened at the supermarket in Thornton Road on October 27, at about 8.40am.

Police have today (Friday December 15) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.