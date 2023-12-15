Man threatened staff with needle before attempting to steal items from Asda in Northampton
The incident happened in October
A man threatened staff with a needle before attempting to steal items from Asda in Northampton.
The incident happened at the supermarket in Thornton Road on October 27, at about 8.40am.
Police have today (Friday December 15) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000667204.