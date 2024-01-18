Man threatened Northampton Co-op staff on Christmas Eve before stealing items
Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV picture
A man threatened Northampton Co-op staff on Christmas Eve before stealing items.
The robbery happened at the Coop in Rothersthorpe Road between 6.20pm and 6.30pm on December 24, 2023.
Police say a man threatened staff with violence before stealing a number of items.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000788564.