Man threatened Northampton Co-op staff on Christmas Eve before stealing items

Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV picture
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT
Police say this man could help with their investigation.

A man threatened Northampton Co-op staff on Christmas Eve before stealing items.

The robbery happened at the Coop in Rothersthorpe Road between 6.20pm and 6.30pm on December 24, 2023.

Police say a man threatened staff with violence before stealing a number of items.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000788564.