Man taken to hospital with facial injury after brawl at five-a-side football tournament in Northampton

A man was taken to hospital after a brawl at a five-a-side football tournament in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 11am on Saturday, July 29, at Spratton Sports and Social Club in Smith Street.

Police say two players became involved in an altercation and a number of spectators ran onto the pitch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result and a man in his late 30s was struck in the face by another man, causing a facial injury which required hospital treatment.”