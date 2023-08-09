News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Man taken to hospital with facial injury after brawl at five-a-side football tournament in Northampton

Two players were involved in an altercation before spectators ran onto the pitch
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

A man was taken to hospital after a brawl at a five-a-side football tournament in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 11am on Saturday, July 29, at Spratton Sports and Social Club in Smith Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say two players became involved in an altercation and a number of spectators ran onto the pitch.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result and a man in his late 30s was struck in the face by another man, causing a facial injury which required hospital treatment.”

Police would like to hear from anyone present who saw what happened, including anyone with relevant video footage. Call police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000474589.