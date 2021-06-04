Man swears and spits at woman after sexually harassing her at Northampton bus stop for 30 MINUTES

A woman was sexually harassed for 30 minutes by a man at a Northampton bus stop.

This happened at around 4.30pm on Sunday, May 16 when a woman in Mercer's Row was approached by a man. He called her "beautiful" before following her to a bus stop close to Conduit Lane.

The man then continued to make unwanted advances towards the victim for 30 minutes then, when she asked him to leave her alone, he became aggressive - spitting and swearing at her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was followed from Mercers Row in Northampton town centre.

The suspect is described as a man in his forties with darkly tanned skin. He was five foot and five inches, of a medium build and had several days' worth of stubble.

He wore a dark cap - possibly blue - and may have had a bald head. He wore a dark coloured blazer and dark blue trousers and may have had a white shirt on beneath the blazer. He carried a dark backpack, worn with straps over both shoulders.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Northamptonshire Police takes reports of harassment very seriously – everyone has the right to go about their day safely and without fear and we will take action against those who behave in this way.

"If this happens to you, please report it immediately via 101, or call 999 if you feel unsafe."