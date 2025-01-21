Man sustains 'small' stab wound after assault outside Co-op in Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:23 BST
A man has sustained a “small” stab wound after an assault outside a Co-op in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Monday, January 20, outside the supermarket in Phipps Road, Woodford Halse.

Police say they were called following a report of a fight.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man in his 20s was assaulted and sustained a small stab wound to his arm.

The incident happened outside the Co-op in Woodford Halse.The incident happened outside the Co-op in Woodford Halse.
The incident happened outside the Co-op in Woodford Halse.

"Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have any information which could assist with their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 25000038408.

