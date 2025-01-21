Man sustains 'small' stab wound after assault outside Co-op in Northamptonshire village
The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Monday, January 20, outside the supermarket in Phipps Road, Woodford Halse.
Police say they were called following a report of a fight.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man in his 20s was assaulted and sustained a small stab wound to his arm.
"Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have any information which could assist with their investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 25000038408.