Man sustains serious injury after attack by masked men in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man sustained a serious injury after he was attacked by masked men in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Victoria Park in St James at around 6.15pm on Friday (June 7).

Police say a man was assaulted by two offenders, and he sustained a serious arm injury during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area this evening and witnessed the incident or took any footage of it.

The incident happened in Victoria Park.

“Both offenders are described as white men wearing black masks.”

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage.