Man sustains serious injury after attack by masked men in Northampton park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Victoria Park in St James at around 6.15pm on Friday (June 7).
Police say a man was assaulted by two offenders, and he sustained a serious arm injury during the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area this evening and witnessed the incident or took any footage of it.
“Both offenders are described as white men wearing black masks.”
Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage.
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 525.