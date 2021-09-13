Man suffers serious head injury trying to break up fight in Northampton pub

Police say the fight spilled onto the street outside the Bat and Wickets

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a serious head injury trying to break up a fight in a Northampton pub on Saturday night (September 11).

Detectives have issued descriptions of two suspects — both in their 20s — involved in the fight which spilled on to Bailiff Street, outside the Bat and Wickets at around 9.20pm.

A statement issued by Northamptonshire Police late on Sunday night confirmed the victim sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted as he fell after trying to intervene.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesman for the Force said: "The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, with dark hair worn in dreadlocks. He is around 6ft tall, slim and muscular.

"The second suspect is described as a white man also in his 20s, slim and with fair hair worn longer on top.