Man suffers puncture wounds after being bitten by American Pitbull in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was bitten by a dog in Morris Close, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on the narrower part of the walkway on the footpath that runs between Sinclair Drive and Sywell Road on Wednesday, July 24, between 6.30am and 6.40am, when a dog bit a man causing puncture wounds.

The dog owner is described as a woman in her 40s and the dog was a brown American Pitbull.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000439327 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.