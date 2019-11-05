Man suffers fractured skull in random attack while walking home in Northampton

A man suffered a fractured skull after being attacked by an unknown person in Northampton while walking home in the early hours of the morning.

He was assaulted while walking with a female friend on Kettering Road towards Wellingborough Road sometime between 12.15am and 12.40am on Sunday, October 27.

The attack was on Kettering Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

The victim fell to the ground during the assault and was taken to hospital, where it was found he had suffered a fractured skull.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.