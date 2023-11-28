News you can trust since 1931
Man suffers facial injuries in fight outside Wellingborough club

Police say several men were involved in the incident
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Church Street, Wellingborough in the early hours of Sunday, October 29.

Between 2am and 2.30am, several men were involved in a fight outside the Palace Nightclub, which resulted in a man in his 40s sustaining a facial injury.

A police spokesman said: “Three men from Wellingborough – aged 24, 19 and 18 – were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Church Street, Wellingborough

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000670209 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.