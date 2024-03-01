News you can trust since 1931
Man steals internet router from Northampton mosque - police appeal for witnesses

The man hid and waited for people to leave the premises before forcing open an internal door
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
Police want to speak to this man.Police want to speak to this man.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man stole an internet router from a Northampton mosque.

The incident happened between 6am and 8.30am on Sunday, February 25, at Northampton Central Mosque, in Abington Avenue.

Police say the man entered the building, before hiding and waiting for people to leave the premises.

The man is then thought to have forced open an internal door and stolen an internet router, before leaving the building, according to police.

Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000116496 to help information get to the correct person, quickly.