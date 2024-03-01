Man steals internet router from Northampton mosque - police appeal for witnesses

Police want to speak to this man.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man stole an internet router from a Northampton mosque.

The incident happened between 6am and 8.30am on Sunday, February 25, at Northampton Central Mosque, in Abington Avenue.

Police say the man entered the building, before hiding and waiting for people to leave the premises.

The man is then thought to have forced open an internal door and stolen an internet router, before leaving the building, according to police.

Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.