A man was stabbed twice and beaten by a group of males in a busy part of Northampton.

The incident happened around 10pm on Wednesday (May 17) outside Costcutter in Kettering Road (the A5123).

The man was chased by a group before he was stabbed twice in the leg and beat with a weapon. The victim was taken to hospital by a member of public who came to his aid.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When he was approached by three unknown males, one of whom had a knife.

“The victim was then chased by the trio along Kettering Road, on the Racecourse side, heading north towards the White Elephant public house.

“As the victim ran along East Park Parade, beside the Racecourse, he was attacked by the group shortly after the area which opens onto the play park, suffering two small stab wounds to his leg and being struck with a weapon, causing him to fall into the road before his attackers ran off.

“Members of the public then came to his aid, including drivers who stopped to help. The man was then taken to Northampton General Hospital by a member of the public, arriving at around 11pm.”

The suspects are described as one male of large build, wearing a white top and a male of medium build, wearing a light-coloured jacket. The third male, who had the knife, was wearing a black face covering, and black ear-pods.

Detectives would especially like to speak to the person who drove the victim to hospital, as well as anyone else who stopped to help. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant mobile phone, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage.

