Man stabbed repeatedly in Northampton home in ‘bizarre’ targeted homophobic attack

A man has been sent to prison for more than 12 years after launching an “alarming” homophobic attack on a victim he targeted in Northampton.

Mark Rausch, aged 35, contacted his victim on a dating app in January this year. Rausch’s profile contained no photos of him so the victim - in his 60s - initially declined to converse with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of weeks later, Rausch reached out to the victim again, sending photos and saying his name was ‘Dan’. The two men began talking and arranged for Rausch to visit the victim’s Northampton home on January 26.

Mark Rausch, aged 35, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after stabbing a man four times in an "alarming" homophobic attack.

The two men engaged in sexual activity in the victim’s bedroom before Rausch threatened the victim with a pair of children’s scissors, demanding money. The older man handed him £20.

Rausch then unsuccessfully tried to tie the victim up before becoming “aggressive,” Northampton Crown Court heard on Monday, June 26.

The defendant then threatened the victim with a vegetable knife and demanded more money. He was given £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Rance, prosecuting, described how Rausch then forced the “fearful” victim back into the bedroom, where he tied his arms and legs up using various items of clothing and removed the sim card from the victim’s phone.

The 35-year-old stabbed the victim four times - in his chest, left calf, neck and by his left ear - whilst muttering homophobic comments.

Rausch then stole the victim’s car keys and made off in his vehicle, taking the cash and phone with him.

The victim called the police and paramedics found him naked, having lost a considerable amount of blood, and he was taken to Coventry hospital in an ambulance. He was kept in hospital for three days, having suffered a haemothorax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that police located the defendant driving the stolen car at around 11pm the night of the attack, driving near Talavera Way at 65mph in a 30mph zone.

After police gave chase, Rausch eventually got out of the vehicle, saying “I give up,” apologising for his actions earlier that night and admitting that he had been “on the run” because he was wanted on recall to prison since July 2022. The defendant was breathalysed and found to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

Rausch, of no fixed abode, has 35 previous convictions on his record, including a string of robberies he has been committing since the age of 11 along with burglaries, battery, driving offences, criminal damage and Class A drug trafficking.

Michael Fullerton, in mitigation, said that - as a child - Rausch was subjected to violence and an environment with drugs. As a result, he went into different children’s homes, where he endured further trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fullerton said: “His domestic background is one of appalling neglect and abuse.”

Rausch did not attend court today for his sentence. Instead, he sent the court a letter saying that the victim “deserved what he got.”

Recorder Mark Worsley described the attack as “bizarre and alarming behaviour.”