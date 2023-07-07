Man stabbed after gang tried to rob him in alleyway in Northampton

Detectives investigating an incident in which a man suffered a knife wound in Northampton are appealing for witnesses and information.

Northamptonshire Police said, in a statement , that shortly after 11.05am today, Friday, July 7, a man in his 40s was walking through an alleyway linking Dallington Park to Dallington Road when he was approached by a number of males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group asked the man for money before assaulting him, including inflicting a knife wound to his torso. The group then fled back into the park.

Dallington Park

The man was taken to University Hospital Walsgrave for treatment. It is not thought his injury is life-threatening.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and officers are in the Dallington area this afternoon conducting enquiries and community reassurance.

Anyone with information about the incident or concerns are encouraged to speak with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad