News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Man stabbed after gang tried to rob him in alleyway in Northampton

Man in his 40s taken to hospital
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Detectives investigating an incident in which a man suffered a knife wound in Northampton are appealing for witnesses and information.

Northamptonshire Police said, in a statement , that shortly after 11.05am today, Friday, July 7, a man in his 40s was walking through an alleyway linking Dallington Park to Dallington Road when he was approached by a number of males.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group asked the man for money before assaulting him, including inflicting a knife wound to his torso. The group then fled back into the park.

Dallington ParkDallington Park
Dallington Park
Most Popular

The man was taken to University Hospital Walsgrave for treatment. It is not thought his injury is life-threatening.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and officers are in the Dallington area this afternoon conducting enquiries and community reassurance.

Anyone with information about the incident or concerns are encouraged to speak with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be shared by calling 101 – please quote incident number 23000418660 to enable your report to reach the right person as quickly as possible.