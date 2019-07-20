Man stabbed after fight at Sol Central in Northampton

A man suffered knife wounds to his arms after a fight in Sol Central on Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, in a statement issued just before 8.30pm, said officers were currently dealing with an incident outside a Northampton entertainment complex.

Police at the scene on Saturday

"Police were called to Sol Central, in Mare Fair, at 6.26pm today, Saturday, July 20, to reports of a number of men fighting.

"One man was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his arms. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A police presence will remain at the scene as investigations into the incident continue and Sol Central has been temporarily closed as a result.

"Some traffic disruption is also likely and people are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 444 of July 20, 2019," the spokesperson said.