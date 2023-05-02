Man spits and barks at police on Northampton university campus whilst high on cocaine

Alexander Scott-Mills, aged 32, from Grange Park, was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 2.

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court after spitting and barking at police officers whilst under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Alexander Scott-Mills, of Badger Lane in Grange Park, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 2 where he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that, on April 14 at around 11pm, police officers were made aware of a man acting strangely in the car park of the University of Northampton Waterside campus.

Scott-Mills was described as running up and down the car park, loitering by a police vehicle, making praying gestures and posing as though he was on a crucifix.

Police initially suspected that the defendant had a mental health condition and approached him, the court heard. Scott-Mills told officers his name was Norman and claimed he was born in 1960, which would have made him over 60 years old.

Sukhy Singh, prosecuting, said police offered to take Scott-Mills to the university reception but then the defendant began to bark at them like a dog and told them he was a “drug addict.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, concerned for Scott-Mills’ health, then offered to take him to hospital as the defendant said he could not walk any further.

Scott-Mills agreed and climbed into the police vehicle but then his behaviour became “erratic,” punching the roof of the police car and the dashboard and spitting twice on the door handle, the court heard.

Mr Singh told magistrates that Scott-Mills subsequently spat in the direction of a police officer during an interview, with the spittle just missing her. The defendant claimed that he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

The prosecution barrister, however, added that - when the substances began to wear off, Scott-Mills was “profusely apologetic” to police staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott-Mills, a man of previous good character, suffers with a drug addiction - the court heard.

Andrew Amaning, in mitigation, said: “There are a number of things he has lost - he lost a well paid job, his access to family, and he has to endure the humiliation of having to live with his mum, he has lost the trust of family and friends.”

The defence barrister said Scott-Mills sought rehabilitation support in May 2022 but his “demons got the better of him” and he relapsed - however, he has since sought further help.

A probation officer told the court: “He is ashamed, embarrassed and regretful of his actions that day. He said police were there to protect him and he took advantage of that in a way that was out of character for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott-Mills was sentenced to a 12 month community order - during which, he must complete a four month drug rehabilitation requirement, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 80 hours of unpaid work.