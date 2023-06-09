A London man has avoided a prison sentence after speeding away from a police officer in Northampton town centre with the officer’s fingers trapped in the door.

Police became suspicious of 22-year-old Adam Masood when they witnessed him driving up and down Bridge Street in a white Range Rover that was registered to a user from the Devon and Cornwall area on June 12 last year.

When Masood pulled up on the side of Bridge Street, two police officers approached and indicated for him to turn off his engine, Northampton Crown Court heard on Friday, June 9.

Masood, instead, drove forward at speed and crashed into a vehicle parked in front of him. There was one other passenger in the car. One of the police officers opened the car door in a bid to stop the defendant.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Masood then accelerating off with the officer’s fingers trapped inside the car door, scraping past another parked vehicle and speeding off towards Victoria Promenade.

Anthony Cheung, prosecuting, said the Range Rover was later found abandoned near Castilian Street and both the defendant and passenger were arrested in nearby St Giles Street. The collisions cost the vehicle’s owner around £5,000 in damage.

The court heard that the vehicle had been parked at London Heathrow Airport on December 12, 2022 when it had been taken without permission by another person, who then allowed Masood to drive it in Northampton.

Masood, of Goldhawk Road in London, has no previous convictions and is a full time carer for his father. He also helps to care for his mother, who is recovering from a serious illness, the court heard.

Nicola Thompson, in mitigation, told the court that it was clear Masood’s “age and maturity” played a “significant role” in his offending and the defendant believed the Range Rover was a comprehensively insured hire car.

The defence barrister said that a “previous encounter” with the police may have played a part in Masood’s “panic” when he was approached by officers and argued that the injuries caused to the officer’s fingers were “purely cosmetic.”

Ms Thompson continued: “He very much regrets the way he drove after the policeman came to the car. He is grateful that no one was hurt.”

For the charge of dangerous driving, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Masood to a 12 month community order - during which, he must attend 30 rehabilitation requirement days and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance or failing to stop for police. Masood was disqualified from driving for 12 months and he must pass an extended retest before acquiring his licence.

Masood was additionally ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to the owner of the stolen Range Rover.

