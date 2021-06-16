Man spat at after trying to help distressed woman outside Northampton pub

A man's attempts to help a distressed woman outside a Northampton town centre pub ended with her spitting in his face.

Officers investigating the incident say the 38-year-old good Samaritan saw the woman looking in distress in St Peter's Square, at the rear of the Escape pub

But they got involved in an argument which ended with the female spitting in the man's face.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in St Peter's Square

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident between 10.30pm and midnight on June 7.

"In particularly we would like to identify a woman who is believed to have seen what happened. She was 6ft and wearing a dark sleeveless grey top with denim shorts.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident can call 101 using reference number 21000315373."