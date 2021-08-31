Man snatches iPhone from mobile phone shop in Northampton and flees in getaway car

A man snatched an iPhone from a mobile phone shop in Northampton and fled in a nearby waiting car.

The theft took place on Saturday, August 7 between 4.30pm and 4.45pm when a man entered a mobile phone shop in Mercers Row. He enquired about purchasing an iPhone Max Pro then, as the store assistant showed him the phone, the man then snatched it and ran out of the shop.

According to police, the man then got into a nearby waiting car, which had two other males inside, and the vehicle drove off.

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the phone theft.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch."