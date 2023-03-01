Man smashes service window at Northampton petrol station after he was refused alcohol
Police want to speak to the man in the picture as they believe he could help with their investigation
A man smashed a service window at a petrol station in Northampton after he was refused alcohol.
The incident happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on Monday, February 13, at the Shell Service Station in Towcester Road, Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police says “a man used a metal bar to smash the service window after being refused the sale of alcohol”.
Police officers have now released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an incident of criminal damage.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000095280.