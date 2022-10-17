Man slashed with knife during 2am attack inside Northampton nightclub
Police appeal for information following Wellingborough Road incident
Detectives are appealing for information from Northampton club-goers after a man suffered knife wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 16).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the victim was “slashed with a knife” inside a Wellingborough Road club between 2am and 2.30am, adding: “Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing.
"Anyone with any information should call 101 using reference number 22000603103 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”