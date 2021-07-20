Man seriously injured after being run over in incident linked to Northamptonshire robbery

Northamptonshire detectives are linking a robbery allegation with an incident which left a man seriously injured after being run over.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (July 18) police deployed to Stone , Wellingborough, after reports that a taxi driver had been robbed.

But just minutes later they also received a report that a man had been run over in the same area.

Police are investigating the incident on Sunday morning

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which a police spokesman said are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident which saw a man run over.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.