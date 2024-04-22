Man seriously assaulted and lost conciousness outside Duston pub as 22-year-old arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault outside a Duston pub over the weekend.

Between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday April 21, a man sustained facial injuries and lost consciousness following a serious assault outside the Melbourne Arms in Duston.

It is believed the area would have been busy at this time, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have filmed the altercation on mobile phones.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this assault and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.